GETTING to grand final day and making sure you play on home turf - it's required a lot of effort from a lot of Bathurst Bulldogs to make it happen.
Injury and illness and unavailability have seen a host of different players run out for the Bathurst Bulldogs first XV this season.
Each of them has played a role in seeing the Bathurst side place second in the minor premiership then beat Cowra in the major semi-final to earn a title shot on home turf.
But who are the first XV who will line up against Orange Emus at Ashwood Park in this Saturday's grand final?
Co-coach Dean Oxley runs us through them.
1 MATT TRAPP
2 TOM FELSCH
3 LAMARN MA'A
4 PETER FITZSIMMONS (c)
5 JUSTIN MOBBS
6 HAYDN CHRISTIE-JOHNSTON
7 JERRY OVENDEN
8 ALEX WEAL
9 KURT WEEKES
10 BRAD GLASSON
11 BRYCE RUE
12 HUNTER DAVIS
13 ADAM PLUMMER
14 BEN SHEPPEARD
15 JOE NASH (v/c)
