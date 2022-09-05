Western Advocate

Police say man kicked cop vehicle in fast food car park, demanding to be arrested

By Court Reporter
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
A MAN who kicked the door of a police car because he wanted to be arrested has had the matters against him dealt with ex parte after he failed to attend court.

