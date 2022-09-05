Police say man kicked cop vehicle in fast food car park, demanding to be arrested

A MAN who kicked the door of a police car because he wanted to be arrested has had the matters against him dealt with ex parte after he failed to attend court.
Bill Jenkins Murray, 32, of Larras Lee Road, Larras Lee, had four matters before Bathurst Local Court on the same day.
Advertisement
His solicitor Ms Maranga told the court he was not present and had not been in contact.
She said he was going to the clinic as he was not feeling well.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked if there was any evidence of this and was told: "Only a phone call."
Ms Ellis said she intended to deal with the matter that day and asked Ms Maranga if she wished to stay in it.
Ms Maranga told the court she did not have sufficient instructions to do so.
Among the charges against Murray were a mid-range PCA, driving while disqualified, destroying or damaging property and continuing intoxicated behaviour after a move-on direction.
The court heard Murray deliberately caused himself to be arrested and said to police that if they didn't arrest him, he would engage in criminal activity until they did arrest him.
The court heard that he was arrested on March 25, 2022 and charged by police on an unrelated matter.
Upon leaving Bathurst Police Station, he made his way to McDonald's at Kelso and, while under the influence of alcohol, demanded staff call police or he would "start going berserk", according to police.
Staff contacted police, who found Murray in the car park in what was described as a heightened state.
He was handcuffed.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police said he was yelling about not having a mobile phone or wallet and demanded to be taken back to Bathurst Police Station.
They said he told police that if they did not arrest him, he would commit a crime and force police to arrest him.
Police issued a formal move-on direction and removed the handcuffs.
Murray continued to tell police that unless they arrested him, he would commit a crime so he could be taken back to the police station, threatening to jump on or kick one of the attending police vehicles.
Advertisement
He walked across the car park, went up to the highway patrol car, turned around and, in a backward motion, kicked the nearside rear door, causing a small dent, according to police.
Murray was subsequently sprayed with OC capsicum spray, taken to the ground and handcuffed. The damage to the car was approximately $1000.
Ms Ellis convicted Murray on both matters by way of a Section 10A (conviction with no further penalty).
She also dealt with two other charges, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period and driving with a mid-range PCA, which occurred on March 25, 2022 at Kelso.
The court heard that, at 9.55pm on March 25, a white Nissan Tiida approached a police RBT site and officers indicated to the driver to pull in, but he went past the officer.
Further police indicated for him to stop, at which point he moved onto the shoulder and stopped past the end of the RBT site.
Advertisement
Police asked for his licence and Murray told them he did not have it with him, providing details of his identity.
A police check revealed the licence was endorsed as disqualified from April 27, 2020 to April 27, 2025.
Murray underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he recorded 0.118. In relation to his drinking, police said Murray told them he had had about 10 standard drinks of vodka mixed with lemonade.
On the mid-range PCA reading, the matter was dealt with by way of a Section 10A (conviction with no further penalty), with an interlock order for 24 months and a six-month licence disqualification.
For driving while disqualified, Murray was convicted by way of a Section 10A and disqualified for six months.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.