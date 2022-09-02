Police call for witnesses after another car torched overnight

POLICE are appealing to the community for information in a bid to track down those responsible for four cars being torched over a three-day period.
A car was set alight on Thursday night on the Ophir Road, about seven kilometres from the Bathurst CBD, and the fire destroyed the vehicle.
Inspector Chris Sammut from Chifley Police District said police and firefighters were called to the scene at Dunkeld at about 8.45pm, where an older black VW Golf was on fire.
The car had not been reported stolen and police investigations into the incident are now underway.
Inspector Sammut said investigations were in their infancy, but urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Bathurst Police on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Operations Officer with Chifley - Lithgow Rural Fire Service, Brett Taylor said fire crews from Both Bathurst and Eglinton Rural Fire Service attended the callout.
"When they arrived on scene police were already there. The car was well alight, with the crews extinguishing the blaze."
He said the fire was completely out within 20 minutes.
Thursday night's fire follows the discovery of another three cars which were also destroyed by fire overnight Tuesday morning.
Unlike Thursday night's incident, the three cars which were torched earlier this week had been reported stolen from various locations and later found burnt out around Bathurst.
Detective Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith said earlier this week that two of the cars had been reported stolen from Blayney and the third from a Windradyne address.
He said they were all found destroyed by fire.
"One was found in Dean Street, in West Bathurst," he said.
"Another of the vehicles, which was stolen from Blayney, was found burnt out in McLennan Close, in Robin Hill, around 4am on Tuesday morning.
"Another vehicle, also reported stolen from Blayney, was found burnt out in Lloyds Road, South Bathurst, at around the same time."
Investigations into the three car fires remain underway.
Acting Inspector Griffith said police are following leads and urged anyone with information to contact Bathurst Police on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
