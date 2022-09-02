THE first plane from Bathurst's new airline is set to land in the city on Monday afternoon.
FlyPelican will commence operation at Bathurst Airport with its first plane arriving from Sydney on 5 September at 3.55pm.
The operator will offer a reduced schedule for the first two months, ramping up to two daily flights, including early morning weekday flights, from 31 October.
FlyPelican will facilitate the route using a 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.
In addition to human passengers, the aircraft will be capable of catering to animal transportation and the transportation of medical supplies.
"FlyPelican is proud to be able to step in and provide these vital air services that will connect the families, friends and businesses of the Bathurst district," FlyPelican chief executive officer Marty Hawley said.
It was announced early last month that FlyPelican will reinstate the Bathurst to Sydney route.
Bathurst has been without direct flights between the regional city and Sydney for more than a month already after Rex withdrew its service on June 30.
Rex had cited low passenger numbers and increasing costs as the reasons behind its decision to no longer offer the route.
Fares will start from $149 one way and are available for purchase via the FlyPelican website or from local travel agents.
