FOR the last six years, Bianca Cox has been growing her hair so it can be made into wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy.
And not only is she donating her hair for the wigs, she has also been busy fundraising to support Variety Charity in their work helping young children.
The Variety Hair with Heart is a hair donation program, by donating her hair Bianca is helping to create real hair wigs for someone that has lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition.
By pairing her hair donation with fundraising she is also helping more than one person by supporting kids who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability through Variety's grants and programs.
She said she decided years ago she wanted to support the program.
READ MORE:
"Ever since I was a kid and ever since finding out my grandparents had cancer I've always wanted to grow out my hair and cut it off to be made into wigs," she said.
But she said she wanted to have long hair for Year 12, so she decided the other day after the grad she will get it chopped and donate it.
"They will make wigs out of it, I think they give it to mostly young kids, 18 or under.
"I'm also doing fundraising as well, by raising money it allows Variety to support other kids, the money goes towards other programs which supports other kids, including kids with disabilities," she said.
To support Bianca in her goals, the Year 12 cohort at MacKillop College decided to do what they could, holding a sausage sizzle and crazy hair day earlier this month, which raised a collective $1200.
That money is going towards Bianca's fundraiser.
"My personal goal was $1500 and with previous donations of $1076, I'll be adding the $1200 to it, so I'll be well over my goal once we add this.
Bianca said she will be getting hair cut after graduation on November 12.
Leader of Year 12 Wellbeing, Ms Linda Aldwinckle congratulated both Bianca and the Year 12 students on such an amazing result.
"Bianca had a goal of $1500, the Year 12 senior council along with the year 12 student cohort have just raised another $1200 for her.
"She has been really supported by college community.
"The donation is a reflection of the senior cohort and their efforts this year," she said.
