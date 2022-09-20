Western Advocate
Good News

Year 12 students at MacKillop College rally to help others in need

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
Bianca Cox with school captain, Annabel Burgess, and other Year 12 students.

FOR the last six years, Bianca Cox has been growing her hair so it can be made into wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

