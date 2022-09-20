Teen to front court on alleged property-theft offences

A teenager will face court today after being charged with property and theft-related offences in the state's central west.
In August 2022, officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad commenced an investigation into alleged property offences and vehicle thefts throughout the Western Region.
Following inquiries, about 7.50am on Monday, September 19, officers attached to Western Region Enforcement Squad and Orana Mid-Western Proactive Crime Team attended a home in Dubbo, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with:
Additionally, nine outstanding arrest warrants were executed for traffic and property-related offences, and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail and will appear before a children's court today.
