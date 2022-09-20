Plenty of rain on the way for Bathurst in coming days

THERE'S no doubting the Bureau of Meteorology's decision to declare another La Nina event, with Bathurst set to be hit by more wet weather over the course of the next week.
According to the bureau, Bathurst could receive over 40 millimetres of rain between Wednesday and Monday.
Wednesday is likely to be the wettest day during the period, with possible rainfall between 10-20 millimetres. There'll also be a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
There could be more rain on Thursday and Friday, with a maximum of six and four millimetres predicted to fall respectively, but there's only a chance of up to one millimetre on Saturday.
There'll be clear, sunny conditions on Sunday, but rain is set to return to the Bathurst skies on Monday, with up to eight millimetres likely to fall.
The city has received 67.4 millimetres of rain in September already.
A total of 39.2 millimetres of rain was recorded on Friday, September 16, the most rain in a 24-hour spell in September, 2022.
