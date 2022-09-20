Western Advocate
Weather

Bathurst forecast to receive over 40mm over the course of the next week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plenty of rain on the way for Bathurst in coming days

THERE'S no doubting the Bureau of Meteorology's decision to declare another La Nina event, with Bathurst set to be hit by more wet weather over the course of the next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.