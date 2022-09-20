Western Advocate

Oberon's heritage railway rebuild is moving along

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
CAM manager Dave Horder with the team from Oberon's LRF Concreting, filling in the gaps. Photo Peter Bowditch

Work is continuing well on the upgrade of the heritage railway line between Oberon and Hazelgrove.

