THE inaugural Goatchella music event is set to be headlined by ARIA-nominated electronic band Northeast Party House.
To be held at the Victoria Hotel on Saturday, Goatchella is set to act as an end of season celebration for Panorama Football Club.
Event organiser Brent Osborne said the club wanted to "push the boundaries" of what a community club could provide for its members.
"Panorama Football Club has organised it and we wanted to throw an event for our club and our community at the end of the year," he explained.
READ MORE:
"We had the idea of having a big party or mini festival at our sponsor The Victoria Hotel and we've signed a pretty big headline in Northeast Party House.
"They're pretty well known and one of the country's top acts at the moment, which is pretty cool."
While Northeast Party House will headline the event with a DJ set, there will be a number of other artists from across the region performing such as Peacock Dreams DJs, Brad White, Greg Jeffree and Phoebe Rhodes.
Mr Osborne said the event is a great way to showcase local talent.
"It's a showcase of local talent, with a pretty good headliner," he said.
"Giving people like Phoebe an opportunity to come and play one of her first gigs, that's really exciting.
"Obviously, it'll be a buzz for all of them to play on the same bill as an international acclaimed artist."
Mr Osborne said tickets have been selling really well for the event.
"I think it's been really well received and I think we can expect some really good numbers on the day," he said.
Northeast Party House has toured constantly throughout Australia, as well as internationally, playing sold out headline shows and showcase events at the Great Escape in the United Kingdom, CMJ in New York and Culture Collide in Los Angeles.
Gates are expected to open on Saturday around 4pm, with music running well into the night.
Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.