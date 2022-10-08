RACEGOERS were able to drive a virtual lap of Mount Panorama through one of the many activations at the precinct over Race Week.
The Wakeling family is no stranger to the Bathurst 1000, but with the youngest generation now coming along, they need a little more than just the on-track action to keep everyone entertained.
They stopped by the Mobile 1 activation, where Michael Wakeling and his children, Kiri and Blake, used tablets to race each other on a digital version of the famous circuit.
Mr Wakeling was glad to have activities like this available to add to the Bathurst 1000 experience for the kids.
"Young kids get pretty bored pretty quick, especially when it's raining, so it's good to get out here in the merchandise alley and have them experience that," he said.
Attending the Bathurst 1000 is a family tradition, with Mr Wakeling's father having made the pilgrimage for around 40 years.
Of course, he was back at the precinct this year, and it was the fourth year Mr Wakeling had brought his eldest children to the circuit.
The mountain is always able to lure them back.
"It's the atmosphere, just the whole experience. This year is pretty special, the last year of Holden," Mr Wakeling said.
The family are big Holden fans and naturally that's the manufacturer they've been cheering on all weekend, although, opinions are split on which driver is the best.
Mr Wakeling and Kiri are both supporters of Shane van Gisbergen, while Blake is a Nick Percat fan.
Lowndes is also a favourite of Mr Wakeling's.
Luckily for them, all three drivers have won the Bathurst 1000 at least once in their careers.
