THE creme del la creme of business owners from across Bathurst came together on Saturday night to celebrate the 2022 Carillon Business Awards.
The gala dinner was held at Bathurst Goldfields, with the event bringing more than 350 people together to celebrate Bathurst businesses and raise much needed funds for the 2022 charity, Bathurst Community Transport.
During the evening the winners of 14 business categories were announced along with four individual categories - Outstanding Young Business Leader, Outstanding Business Leader, Bathurst's Favourite Employee and Bathurst's Favourite Business.
The public voting saw Cate Matthews of Vivability awarded Bathurst's Favourite Employee and Love Daphe, Bathurst Favourite Business.
The major winner on the night was Kenny Spring Solicitors which took out four awards; Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Professional and Financial Services, Outstanding Business Leader and the highest achievement of Bathurst's Most Outstanding Business.
Category winners included:
Excellence in Small Business: Kenny Spring Solicitors;
Excellence in Business: Colton Computer Technologies;
Excellence In Construction and Trades: Exceltech Industrial Electrics;
Excellence In Education: Balance Early Education;
Excellence In Food, Wine or Hospitality: Harvest Cafe & Store;
Excellence In Health, Fitness and Wellbeing: Studio Benefit;
Excellence In Professional and Financial Services: Kenny Spring Solicitors;
Excellence In Tourism and Accommodation: Littomore Bathurst;
Excellence in Micro Business: Cleary Fairbrother Property;
Excellence in Retail: Macquarie Medi Spa;
Outstanding Community Organisation: Glenray Industries;
Outstanding Start Up: Miriam Rose Natural Health;
Employer of Choice: Colton Computer Technologies;
Outstanding Young Business Leader: Felicity King, The Dance Factory Performing Arts Centre;
Outstanding Business Leader: Angus Edwards, Kenny Spring Solicitors;
Excellence in Innovation: Exceltech Industrial Electrics;
Bathurst's Favourite Employee: Cate Matthews, Vivability;
Bathurst's Favourite Business: Love Daphne;
Bathurst's Most Outstanding Business: Kenny Spring Solicitors.
With more than 110 entries, the independent panel of judges had the mammoth task of analysing and judging each of the highly professional entries, based on the set criteria, selecting finalists and winners in each category.
Public nominations and voting were open in the two People's Choice Award categories - Bathurst's Favourite Business and Bathurst's Favourite Employee.
With more than 80 businesses and employees nominated, the chamber received more than 6,000 votes, a public voting record for the Carillon Business Awards.
The host for the evening was Lachlan Mansell, the 2021 Beauty and the Geek winner. He kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.
The special guest speaker was Warren Davies, The Unbreakable Farmer.
Born and bred in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Mr Davies is the son of small business owners. Mentored by one of the best farmers in the district, he honed his skills and, by the age of 22, he had purchased his first farm.
Mr Davies is not just any average farmer.
His eventful life has tested his resilience, persistence and determination, had massive impact on his young family, relationships and finances. It has made him the farmer he is today.
Brad Schumacher and Kelso Electrical were once again the major sponsor of the awards.
Mr Schumacher said he was thrilled to provide sponsorship assistance to the business awards, celebrating all things great regarding business and especially their hard working employees in our region.
He is looking forward to sponsoring once again in 2023.
