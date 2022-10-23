Western Advocate
Good News

The 2022 Bathurst Business Awards 2022 honour roll

Updated October 24 2022 - 3:10am, first published October 23 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team from Studio Benefit receiving their award on Saturday night.

THE creme del la creme of business owners from across Bathurst came together on Saturday night to celebrate the 2022 Carillon Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.