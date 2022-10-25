Western Advocate
Marita Shoulders' and her Australian Police Rugby League team-mates win the women's Affiliates Cup

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 6:30am
It was a proud moment for Marita Shoulders when NRL great Cooper Cronk (right) presented her with her Australian jumper alongside coach Gavin Lennon. Picture supplied

GETTING advice from Billy Slater, getting her Australian Police Rugby League jumper presented by Cooper Cronk and being part of the team which won the inaugural Affiliates Cup - Marita Shoulders' list of league highlights keeps growing.

