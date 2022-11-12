Western Advocate
Good News

Macquarie Medispa named the creme del la creme

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
MACQUARIE Medispa has once again placed itself on the world stage winning two highly coveted titles at the World Luxury Awards held in Turkey.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

