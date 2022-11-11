Western Advocate
SES issues minor to major flooding warning for the Upper Macquarie River

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
The Macquarie River, pictured at the lower level bridge in Hereford Street, earlier this month,.

THE SES has issued a stay informed warning to the people of Bathurst, with minor to major flooding predicted on the Upper Macquarie River in the coming days.

