THE SES has issued a stay informed warning to the people of Bathurst, with minor to major flooding predicted on the Upper Macquarie River in the coming days.
The SES issued the warning on Friday afternoon, ahead of predicted downpour over the weekend, with up to 35mm of rain expected on Sunday.
The bureau has forecast a 100 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, with a prediction of between 20mm and 35mm to be recorded throughout the day, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with heavy falls possible.
The wet weather is expected to continue on Monday, with as much as 10mm to fall.
Minor flooding has already been experienced in Bathurst in recent times, with several roads in the region being forced to be closed.
The SES said the Bureau of Meteorology advises that minor to major flooding is possible for parts of Central West.
"A trough is approaching New South Wales from the west and will move into the state during Friday and Saturday, bringing a return to unsettled conditions."
"A cold front is then expected to combine with this trough during Sunday and Monday to generate enhanced areas of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state."
"Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are forecast during Sunday and Monday.
"This rainfall may cause renewed minor to major flooding along rivers in parts of New South Wales Central West and South West inland catchments from Sunday, and parts of the North West inland catchments from Monday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months."
"Catchments are very wet and most dams are at or near capacity."
The SES said based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the Upper Macquarie River at Bathurst may be affected.
With flooding predicted the SES again reminded people not to drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water, and to avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
