Following Monday's extensive flooding Bathurst Regional Council has released a road update.
The Great Western Highway at Kelso is open with one lane of traffic in each direction and some water remains across the road.
Eleven Mile Drive is open with a reduced speed limit for light vehicles only.
The river level has dropped substantially overnight.
A full road closure update will be provided later this morning
Authorities are again reminding everyone that if there is flooding across a road do not attempt to cross it.
"If it's flooded forget it," a spokesperson from Bathurst Regional Council said.
