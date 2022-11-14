Newell Highway: Closed in both directions between Forbes and West Wyalong; closed in both directions between Forest Road and Saleyards Road, Forbes to Parkes; closed in both directions between Gillenbah and Jerilderie.

The Escort Way: Closed in both directions between Forbes and Cudal.

Lachlan Valley Way: Closed at Forbes; closed between Forbes and Jemalong; closed between Gooloogong and Cowra.

Mid Western Highway: Closed in both directions between Cowra and Lyndhurst; closed at Andersons Lane, Erigolia; closed in both directions between Newell Highway and Porters Mount Road, Back Creek.

Henry Parkes Way: Closed at Parkes, Manildra, Parkes and other locations; closed between Parkes and Condobolin.

Mitchell Highway: has reopened between Orange and Apsley, south of Wellington, after being closed due to flooding.

Great Western Highway: The Great Western Highway at Kelso near Bathurst reopened to all vehicles overnight under a contra-flow to allow traffic to pass in each direction.

Castlereagh Highway: Closed in both directions between Bate Street and Nilma Road, Walgett; closed in both directions between Walgett and the Gwydir Highway.

Kamilaroi Highway: Closed in both directions between Gunnedah and Breeza; closed in both directions between Bourke and Brewarrina; closed in both directions between Walgett and Brewarrina.

Cobb Highway: Closed in both directions between Wilcannia and Booligal.