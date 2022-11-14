The Lachlan River has fallen slightly in Cowra Tuesday morning.
Despite the Lachlan falling access to the Cowra Traffic Bridge remains closed with residents living in West Cowra cut off from the central business district.
While the flood has eased homes along the lower end of Taragala Street also remain isolated and water has covered the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
Flooding has covered the Cowra Van Park and entered businesses in lower Vaux Street, including the Jamieson's Joinery showroom.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting possible showers Tuesday and Wednesday before partly cloudy days Thursday and Friday and more showers on the weekend.
Meanwhile motorists are being urged to reconsider their travel plans.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said many roads across the region are closed and others are likely to close with minimal notice.
"I cannot stress enough just how important it is for motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads and of course, to never drive through floodwaters," Mr Farraway said.
"There are images of roads being swept away by the force of these floods, which is a powerful reminder to us all that if it's flooded, forget it."
Mr Farraway said flooded roads were not the only danger facing motorists, with potholes and damaged road surfaces also creating hazards.
"Even when the water recedes we urge motorists to be aware that while our crews are working around the clock to repair potholes and damaged roads, they simply cannot keep up with the volume of work at present," Mr Farraway said.
"Please don't assume that just because a road is open it is going to be anything like the road you are used to. Slow down and drive to the new conditions as you find them."
The floodwaters have cut a number of major transport routes, impacting local communities and creating challenges for the state's freight operators.
Among the state roads impacted by the flooding, as at 8pm on Monday, were:
For the latest traffic updates on state-controlled roads and highways, call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app, and always follow the directions of emergency service and road crews on the ground.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
