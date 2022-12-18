Western Advocate

After a two-year COVID hiatus, numbers are flocking back to Bathurst Miniature Railway

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 18 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Miniature Railway Society president Steve Stuart down at the club's headquarters on Sunday morning. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

A MUCH-loved community staple is back up and thriving after two years away with COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.