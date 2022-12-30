Western Advocate
Bathurst sidecar racer Sean Griffiths goes from 64 broken bones to fourth at state and nationals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 30 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FROM a horror crash which left him with 64 broken bones and 30 facial fractures to making national and state finals the following year - that is the remarkable journey of Sean Griffiths.

