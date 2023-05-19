Vanuatu victories and a cultural experience for Black on tour

CALLEE Black made the most of her opportunities with the bat during her recent Vanuatu tour with the Australian Indigenous women's cricket side.
Black played a role in helping the Australian team record victories in all four of their Twenty20 fixtures, while also enjoying the cultural exchange between the two national sides over the course of the five day tour.
The Bathurst all-rounder gained selection for the Vanuatu tour thanks to her standout performance at February's National Indigenous Women's Cricket Championship in Alice Springs.
Black was one of five players from the New South Wales team named in the national Indigenous team, with Hannah Darlington named captain and Aimee Ravot, Piper Hooke and Taleha Urszulak also on the tour.
It wraps up a brilliant season for Black who also claimed a NSW Premier Cricket women's title with Penrith Cricket Club.
Vanuatu Cricket CEO Tim Cutler said the tour was of an immense benefit to the nation.
"All tourists were a credit to their country and culture. The teams demonstrated a high level of skill, commitment, and sportsmanship throughout the tour," he said.
"They also took the time to engage with our local community, sharing their knowledge and experiences with everyone they met in the community.
"It is my hope that this tour will inspire more young people in Vanuatu to take up cricket and pursue their dreams in sports.
"This tour has strengthened the bond between the national cricket federations of Vanuatu and Australia and we hope this benefits participants from both countries as we work together more."
Black and the Australian side opened their account with an 18 run win.
The Bathurst player picked up five runs late into the Australian innings and was then handed the ball to open the bowling for her side.
While she wasn't able to pick up a wicket she found a run out to remove the Vanuatu opener.
Black returned in game two with her best batting performance of the tour, scoring 21 not out from 14 deliveries to take the Australians to 6-105.
Australia restricted Vanuatu to 9-73.
Game three saw Black given the opportunity to open the batting alongside Darlington.
Black put on 14 runs while Darlington hit her opponents to all corners of the ground in an unbeaten 72 runs from 53 balls, taking the Aussies to 3-136.
Vanuatu's openers got them off to a solid start in their chase but the run rate proved too much from them to deal with, finishing 7-82.
Black took 0-7 from her two overs.
In the final game of the tour it was Australia's turn to do some chasing after Vanuatu set them a total of 9-68.
Australia chased down the total with five wickets and four overs in hand, with Black scoring 12 runs as opener.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
