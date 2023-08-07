A NEW artist's impression has been released ahead of a round of community consultation sessions on the $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment.
As well, the NSW Government says construction is expected to start in 2025, which is later than the early 2024 start that was anticipated by the Western NSW Local Health District when the project was announced last year.
The fresh artist's impression shows a new main entry from Mitre Street leading to multi-storey buildings in what has previously been identified as one of the expansion zones for the health service precinct.
Health Infrastructure executive director for regional and rural projects Amanda Bock said the image gives the community its first look at the proposed new health facility.
It comes about five months after a masterplan was unveiled by the NSW Government and about a year after the $200 million project was announced at a press conference outside the hospital's heritage building.
"The latest design highlights the vision for the redevelopment which will deliver enhanced and flexible care within a sustainable and contemporary health facility to support the wellbeing of patients, carers and staff now and into the future," Ms Bock said.
The NSW Government says the redevelopment of the hospital will provide a mix of new and refurbished areas, including an expanded emergency department and maternity unit, a new mental health inpatient unit (Panorama Clinic), improvements to inpatient, outpatient and community health services, operating theatres, and a new integrated paediatrics zone.
Cancer care service at the Daffodil Cottage will also be expanded as part of the redevelopment, according to the government.
Ms Bock said staff, clinicians, the Western NSW Local Health District, the Community Reference Group and local Aboriginal community members, along with feedback from the masterplan consultation, have informed the hospital's design.
"Valuable feedback from the community has been integral in shaping the redevelopment every step of the way, including engagement with local Aboriginal stakeholders to ensure the hospital's design has a focus on Connection to Country," she said.
"The hospital redevelopment will be located on the existing site, retaining and maximising district views.
"Light-filled spaces as well as outdoor green areas and direct access to recreational space from the main hospital corridor are also proposed as part of the project."
The NSW Government says improved car parking for patients, staff and visitors, as well as pedestrian and traffic access on the campus, are also being investigated as part of the planning process.
"The concept design plan is an exciting stage for this significant redevelopment and we're encouraging the community to come along to a series of information sessions where they can speak with the project team and provide feedback," Ms Bock said.
Community consultation sessions will be held from this Wednesday:
The NSW Government says feedback can also be provided via the project website, bathurstredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
It says work to build the expanded health facility will be carefully staged to ensure clinical services remain operational during construction.
IN an interview with 2BS in late June last year, not long after the $200 million redevelopment had been announced, Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal said the health district expected "the building works to start around about early 2024".
"And they'll go through, we anticipate, right up to the end of December 2026, which in real terms means, in early 2027, we anticipate being able to move into the newly redeveloped hospital," he said at the time.
He also said the health district had "done enough work to know, with confidence, that $200 million will more than adequately give us the money for what we need to do in terms of the build".
