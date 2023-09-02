Western Advocate
Settle in for a showcase and celebration of the social sciences | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
September 2 2023 - 11:00am
Dr Sonja Maria, Dr Clifford Lewis and Dr Donna Bridges from Conversations for a Brave New World.
2MCE will broadcast a selection of programming to mark Social Sciences Week (September 4 to 10), an annual event that celebrates and showcases the diverse range of social sciences education and research across Australia.

