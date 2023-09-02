2MCE will broadcast a selection of programming to mark Social Sciences Week (September 4 to 10), an annual event that celebrates and showcases the diverse range of social sciences education and research across Australia.
Academics from the Faculty of Arts and Education at Charles Sturt University are producing programming to highlight their discipline areas, featuring fascinating interviews and conversations.
The week will kick off with the School of Information and Communication Studies (SICS) Radio team at 5.30pm on Monday, September 4 presenting a special all about artificial intelligence and how it is affecting the fields of library and information studies, as well as media and communication.
Presenter Dr Simon Wakeling will be joined by colleagues Dr Travis Holland, Dr Kay Adoni and Dr Lizzie Tate to take a deep dive into AI.
Conversations for a Brave New World, presented by academics from the Gender Network at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 7, will broadcast a special featuring a conversation about queer people in leadership, covering the challenges they experience and the perspectives they can bring to leadership roles.
Their guests, Ambulance Tasmania chief executive Jordan Emery and Dr Elise Stephenson from the Australian National University, challenge us to think about how queer people in leadership may face challenges and stigma because of characteristics unrelated to their job or ability to lead.
Both programs show us how social science research are the key to supporting our understanding of humanity, society and the institutions which govern our daily lives.
You can hear both SICS Radio and Conversations for a Brave World monthly on 2MCE. You can also listen to previous episodes on demand at 2mce.org.
