DO you enjoy listening to podcasts?
If you're interested in hearing compelling new local stories, you'll find a diverse range of podcast pilots on 2MCE as part of our Community Drive program.
Bachelor of Communication and Bachelor of Sports Media students have produced a diverse range of stories as part of their studies at Charles Sturt University and we are delighted to share them with you each weekday from 4pm for the next couple of weeks.
Communication lecturer Dr Roslyn Cox challenged her students to produce an engaging podcast pilot for an assessment in the subject Writing and Producing for the Digital Age.
"I'm so proud of these students and what they have learned in 14 weeks of study," she said. "I am hoping you will be impressed too."
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
Both on-campus and online students have researched and recorded stories ranging from the housing crisis and its impact on youth homelessness to the world of boarding students at one Central West school to the local heavy metal music scene and the challenges of drawing young people towards supporting local metal artists.
Their broadcast has been supported by a National Priorities and Industry Linkage Fund (NPILF) project that aims to increase work-integrated learning opportunities for Charles Sturt students.
"Many of these students were in their first session of study and here they are recording interviews and producing segments for broadcast on a radio station," NPILF project newsroom and content co-ordinator Dr David Cameron said.
"It's a fantastic example of connecting course work with a real-world industry partner like 2MCE."
Hear our future media storytellers from 4pm weekdays on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app. You can also listen on demand at 2mce.org.
