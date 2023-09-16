AT 2MCE community radio, we love showcasing what's happening around our region.
In our Friday Breakfast program, we've added a new sports report to preview the local games you shouldn't miss each weekend.
Charles Sturt University Bachelor of Communication student Charlie Willis will report on a cross-section of sports, from archery to volleyball, keeping you up to date with competitions around the region, including scores, rankings and other news.
Charlie is a passionate football (soccer) player, playing for Charles Sturt in the second grade.
He loves watching sport as much as he loves playing and reporting on it.
"Football is my favourite local sport to watch because I play it myself," he said.
He is keen to pursue sports commentating as a career and has already demonstrated a breadth of knowledge about local competitions from producing and presenting on air at 2MCE.
Tune in from 7am on Fridays on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream at 2mce.org.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
IF you're passionate about an activity or a hobby, then why not tell listeners in Bathurst and Orange all about it?
We welcome contributors to cover a range of content on our Breakfast and Community Drive programs.
You could produce a segment about gardening, pottery, cooking or something that not many people know about.
You can participate in community radio by presenting or producing short segments from local community activities you are involved in.
To find out more, contact the station by email 2mce@csu.edu.au or phone 6338 4790.
