Charlie Willis presents sports report on 2MCE Friday Breakfast program | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
September 16 2023 - 11:00am
Charlie Willis loves watching sport as much as he loves playing and reporting on it.
Charlie Willis loves watching sport as much as he loves playing and reporting on it.

AT 2MCE community radio, we love showcasing what's happening around our region.

