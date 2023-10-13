Western Advocate
Take one rodeo, add Rick, country music and mix thoroughly | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
October 14 2023 - 9:00am
Rick Nash will be broadcasting from Oberon.
2MCE will be broadcasting Rick's Country Mix live from the Oberon Rodeo on Saturday.

