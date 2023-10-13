2MCE will be broadcasting Rick's Country Mix live from the Oberon Rodeo on Saturday.
Rick's Country Mix is presented by 2MCE volunteer Rick Nash, who promises to feature a range of rocking country music to set the scene at the rodeo.
"Cowboys and girls, horses, bulls and live country music go well together because they're part of the same team," he said.
"It's all part of the atmosphere, and I love being out in the community and showing people what 2MCE and Rick's Country Mix are all about."
Rick has been broadcasting at 2MCE since 2019 and is passionate about sharing his love of country music with the broader Central West community.
His outside broadcast will feature live interviews with local musician Mickey Pye and Sydney-based artist Tori Darke.
Rick said he is excited to take his show into the community again.
"It's such a great feeling. I'll be set up near the event entrance and I invite you to come say hello," he said.
Tune into Rick's Country Mix at 2pm on Saturday on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
IF you are passionate about specialist music that you don't hear on other radio stations in our region, get in touch with 2MCE to discuss volunteering opportunities.
We currently broadcast a range of specialist music programming, including country music, folk, blues, jazz, swing, classical music, and alternative independent music.
We also showcase Latin American and Filipino music, and world music.
To discuss your specialist music program idea, contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
