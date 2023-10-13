Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/A-League

Cushla Rue to start new season with Western Sydney Wanderers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AHEAD of her third season in the A-League Women, Bathurst product Cushla Rue has a big goal for the new campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.