Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Last time I checked, it wasn't a crime to leave the Nationals | Letter

By Margaret Hargans
October 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calare MP Andrew Gee and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud.
Calare MP Andrew Gee and federal Nationals leader David Littleproud.

RE: You don't know your electorate, Nats tell Gee after Voice defeat (October 16).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.