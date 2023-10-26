RE: You don't know your electorate, Nats tell Gee after Voice defeat (October 16).
Could one ask why Mr Toole and Mr Littleproud are fixated on Andrew Gee's departure from the National Party, given it was early this year that he absented himself from the party.
After reading Toole and Littleproud's article in the Western Advocate and their savage criticism of Andrew Gee, I was fascinated and disgusted by the nasty, negative words and severe disapproval.
Surely it is not a crime to leave the National Party. Is it not a democratic party?
Mr Gee is not the first politician to leave his original party and I imagine he won't be the last.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
With the maturity shown in the article, I wonder at the care for the mental health of readers.
Surely with the terrible conflicts overseas at present, we don't need verbal warfare over here.
Methinks Tim Fischer, given he was a kind and good man, would roll in his grave should he have read the outpouring of such an article.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.