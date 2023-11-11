YOU'LL soon hear fresh voices on 2MCE's long-running Talking Newspaper program as we add new volunteers to our team.
The Talking Newspaper is an hour-long radio reading service where volunteers read articles from our local newspapers in Bathurst and Orange, the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily.
It is produced for listeners with a print disability, which may be due to vision, cognitive, physical or literacy impairment.
It is a valuable service that keeps all members of our community up to date with local news and information from the daily newspapers.
Tune in each weekday at noon.
2MCE was proud to be represented at the community broadcasting sector's annual conference in Adelaide last week.
Dr Travis Holland, senior lecturer in communication and 2MCE volunteer, represented the station.
The conference brings together representatives from community radio stations across the country, the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia, and other organisations to explore the past, present and future of community broadcasting.
2MCE and the sector's news service, National Radio News, share the same building on the Bathurst campus of Charles Sturt University.
Frank Bonaccorso, news director at National Radio News, also attended the conference and shared his experience in news production as the sector grows its own collaborative news hub between radio stations nationally.
RICK'S Country Mix will broadcast live from the Bathurst Academy of Music Festival at Bathurst Showground this weekend.
Presenter Rick Nash champions up-and-coming country music artists on his show and has a track record in identifying new talent.
Tune in from 2pm on Saturday, November 11 on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange, or via the Community Radio Plus app.
