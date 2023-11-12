BATHURST High School's Class of 2023 came together on Friday evening to celebrate the conclusion of their secondary education.
With their Higher School Certificate exams done and dusted, it was a chance to reflect back on their time with the school and each other.
The group came together for photos in Kings Parade on Friday afternoon, before joining family and friends for their graduation dinner at Bathurst Goldfields, on Mount Panorama.
Everyone had a great night, and enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate their time at the school.
