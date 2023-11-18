THIS week marked the Australian music industry's celebration of local music, the ARIA Awards.
Held by the Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA), the awards recognise artists across a range of categories including blues and roots, children's, dance/electronic, pop, rock, hip-hop and jazz.
Many of the artists featured at the awards had their first airplay on community radio.
Community broadcasters play an important role in supporting independent, unsigned, or new Australian artists.
If you regularly listen to community radio, it's likely that you will be able to tell people that you heard a local artist on air before they became well-known.
G Flip, who this year won ARIA awards for Best Australian Live Act and Best Video, has advocated for the support community radio plays for up-and-coming talent.
"A lot of artists get their start out, you know, being spun on community radio," they said.
2MCE features artists just like G Flip in a range of locally produced Australian music shows.
You'll hear artists that range from fresh talent to your favourites on Afternoon Oz, You Heard It Here First, and HomeGrown.
Some of 2MCE's volunteer specialist music presenters are also musicians themselves, playing in folk bands around the region and beyond.
This includes Bruce Cameron, Roger Hargraves, and Paul Kelly and Ron van der Zwaag.
If you are a local musician who would like to share your work with the Bathurst and Orange community, then you're invited to submit your music to the station.
Contact us via email on 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org
