It takes a village of volunteers to keep this radio station going | Tuned In

AHEAD of International Volunteer Day on the December 5, we are celebrating all the volunteers that bring you 2MCE Community Radio.
International Volunteer Day is a United Nations General Assembly mandated day held each year.
This year's theme is the power of collective action: if everyone did.
It suggests that if everyone volunteered, the world would be a better place.
Volunteers strengthen our local community and enrich the lives of themselves and others around them.
2MCE volunteers range from 15 years old to over 90 years old and represent a broad cross section of our local community.
They bring you a diverse range of radio programming from local news and information, to engaging talks, to specialist music programming, working both on air and behind the scenes.
They also support station administration, fundraising, and event management.
Some of our volunteers have been at 2MCE since the early years of the station in 1976.
A report released by the Centre for Volunteering NSW this week has shown our state is home to over four million volunteers, who contributed nearly 900 million hours of volunteering this year, making the sector the state's largest workforce.
Over 22,000 people volunteer in community broadcasting.
Thank you to all the volunteers at 2MCE, for the contributions you make to our community radio station.
If you would like to find out more about volunteering opportunities at the station, please get in touch.
You can contribute as little as one hour a week of your time.
You can contribute to 2MCE both on air and behind the scenes.
Contact us on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
