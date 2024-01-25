In this lovely green summer, in this lovely country, let's be grateful | Rural Notebook

TOMORROW is Australia Day, the day we can all celebrate our national day, the envy of the world.
We have no need to judge anyone, simply fly the Aussie flag and toast the lovely country where we live.
If we want to live somewhere else, we could fly there in less than a day.
This country isn't perfect, but it shows us multiculturalism at its best.
In this lovely green summer, we hear lots of crickets chirping at sunset; they sound as if they love this country also.
None of us own the future, but I know Lillie and Tess Gascoigne in Oberon and Isabella and Zara James at Perthville, who are our great-grandkids and seventh generation in our family in the Bathurst district, seem to love Australia Day.
FAMILY members shouted us a Sunday meal at the pretty Neville Hotel and the meal and the venue were top-notch.
The owners at Neville have put a shine on their hotel and there are lots of things for youngsters to do.
Take your friends to Neville for a treat; you won't be disappointed. There are great Australia Day celebrations to join.
TO hand this week is a very well-presented booklet that outlines all the events and activities for the 47th Annual Sofala Show on Sunday, February 25.
President Dave Murray's message includes: "I hope that all who attend will enjoy what our small Show can offer."
Get show details from Dave on 04277 377 090; www.sofalashow.com; email sofalashowsociety@outlook.com
SOME properties in our district are carrying large volumes of blackberry bushes. In a lot of instances, the weed is completely out of control and we can only wonder how the infestation could ever be controlled, let alone eradicated.
Landholders with cleared country know that they must eliminate every blackberry and box thorn plant as they appear and we know that the weeds are spread by birds.
Quite a few Nodding Thistle plants have appeared on broad acres during the wet summer and they are unusual in the Bathurst basin.
VALUES for quality first-cross ewes have settled in at $250 to $300 per head at several auction sales in towns close to the Murray River.
Prime lamb values have jumped around, with peaks of 750c/kg at times and a battle to reach 700c/kg within days.
As usual, return buyers know how well certain breeders' lines have performed and they are often prepared to spend an extra $50 to secure the ewes that they want.
CONGRATULATIONS to Neil and Marlene Keogh as they quietly celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in Bathurst.
They were both involved in rural businesses for most of their lives and earned a reputation for reliability and hard work.
I know that their many friends join me in raising a glass to Neil and Marlene.
BREED Elite Pty. Ltd, manufacturer of much of the technology software that is used in modern livestock handling and data recording, has just released a well-illustrated guide, in booklet form, on the practical introduction and use of electronic sheep tags.
These tags will become mandatory in the near future and many producers are unsure of the fine detail of their ordering and use.
The booklet is free to sheep producers and can be ordered online or through your rural suppliers.
THE terrorist attacks on Middle East shipping in the Red Sea are affecting many of the trade vessels that service many countries.
In our country, we must soon feel the added cost to fuel supplies if bulk carriers have to be diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.
The world is in a dangerous state as we roll into the new year and viable markets for all of our primary produce will rely on peaceful settlements to most of our world problems.
THE Australian wool market took a stumble under the heavy weight of wool offered in week 29 of sales.
With week 28 being over 50,000 bales and week 29 initially being around 56,000 bales, the trade once again erred on the side of caution in its buying activities.
Merino fleece was most affected: 18 micron and finer was, on average, up to 50ac cheaper, while the broader types were 20-30ac cheaper.
Skirting types were firm, while the crossbred types were slightly dearer for the week.
The two largest Chinese processors were very active, with Australia's largest exporter supporting the market as well.
Quantities have dropped significantly in week 30, with only 42,000 bales being offered for sale. The same numbers are estimated for weeks 31 and 32.
A SIGN at a church door: "Please turn off your phone. If you want to talk to God, choose a quiet corner and talk to Him. If you want to see Him, simply send Him a text while driving."
HE and mum looked at dishwashers, floor polishers, air fryers and, last of all, a vacuum cleaner.
Dad asked the salesman if he sold a ride-on vacuum.
GEORGE, who was very overweight, had a personal trainer at the gym to try to get him into shape.
He was gasping after a workout.
"It's tough, cos big men run in our family," he said.
The lady trainer grinned. "Not nearly enough, methinks," she said.
