Spring and summer were surprising, but autumn might still be alarming | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
February 1 2024 - 12:00pm
An out-of-control bushfire can turn deadly.
LOTS of hay has been baled or silaged during late January and much has been sold straight from the paddock as demand is quite strong and many growers' storages are full.

