Expect a big day at this classic small country show | Rural Notebook

DON'T forget the Sofala Show on Sunday, February 25.
All ages enjoy a small country show: lots of friendly people and lots of things for kids to do.
About a 40-minute drive from Bathurst, Sofala is a pretty little historic village on the banks of the Turon River.
Expect a fun few hours at the show.
LOCAL Land Services will host a Beef Discussion Group at Matt Ryan's property, 21 Jerrys Meadow Road, Sodwalls on Monday, February 26.
Speakers will include Keith Hammond from JBS and Bruce Watt and Brett Littler from Local Land Services.
Topics will include current beef markets, calf weaning and animal health considerations.
It will start with a noon barbecue and discussion will finish at 3pm.
RSVP by February 23. Go to www.trybooking.com/CPBOJ
RURAL Biz is offering a Chemical Card Plus Accreditation course in Bathurst on March 4 and bookings can be made by phoning 6884 8812.
This course is fully subsidised to eligible farmers who have not been to a subsidised course before.
RAM sales in the New England district have mostly achieved clearances of around 60 per cent and it has taken a pretty good ram to bring $2000.
To look down the road to sales of shedder sheep, Dorpers, White Dorpers, Aussie Whites and all the rest, we have seen excellent averages, near total clearances and a $50,000 sale for a Dorper was a real highlight.
A decade ago, the sight of a shedding sheep in Merino territory was taboo, but rapidly risen costs and a shortage of workers has changed the make-up of the sheep population.
Some 15 years ago, I took a load of about 50 Damara sheep to Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange for a friend: many colours, long tails and mad faces.
It took a lot to cause an old cockie to blush, but I know that a load of Damaras did that.
SOWING conditions are close to ideal now, and a lot of early sown oats is off to a great start.
Reports from widely spaced districts tell of late summer conditions that have rarely been seen.
In our tablelands, we see a germination of great numbers of clover seeds and thoughts of a hot, dusty March/April are already in the minds of pessimists.
On the sporting front, we see cricket finals in all grades, two weeks of the car racing carnival and a brace of very good young pacers that are almost ready for the top races.
AFRICAN Lovegrass has spread into a lot of areas in the cool country and southern and central tablelands and the Monaro are the focus of much of the problem.
Landholders who are trying to keep the weed out of their land are really concerned.
There seems to be a lot of confusion in landholders identifying young plants and a two-hour paddock walk in the Bathurst basin might be appreciated.
WHEN Robert Cooke finally retired from the Bathurst Police Force last week, he left a lot of memories of his 50-year career.
Journalists have recorded some highlights of his career and this column must add that Robert trained as a baker/pastry cook with Bruce Cook at the Perthville Bakers before he joined The Force.
He also picked up many thousands of lambs for Perthville Sheep Services in his days off, so he has thoroughly deserved his well-earned retirement.
THE early signs of sabre-rattling are to be heard as possible candidates for local government elections on December 14 make their decisions.
In the case of Bathurst Regional Council, there would seem to be a real opportunity for a ticket of five with a high profile leader and a policy that featured:
We know that the bats are protected and can't be shifted, but surely action must be taken to make them unwelcome.
Advice from orchardists and the golf club would be a good starting point.
Our lovely park should never again have to be closed for many months.
THE wool market continued to weaken in week 32 of sales as demand remains lower from all our customers.
China continued to buy, though it was slower due to the Spring Festival holiday from February 7 to 16 in the Year of the Dragon.
Italy are very sporadic with their buying and are only picking and choosing certain types and wool clips.
The very best wools received good support and obtained premiums of 300-400ac per kilogram over similar tested wools.
Competitive tension in the auction rooms is what we need at present, and our Chinese customers have the run of the selection.
In a 39,000-bale selection, by the end of the week, 18.5-micron and finer were generally 25ac cheaper, while the broader types were slightly easier. Crossbred and carding wools were basically unchanged.
Week 33 has an early estimated offering of around 43,000 bales, with only 8000 bales for Sydney and a Tasmanian feature sale in Melbourne.
THE little bloke asked Pop if he could make a noise like a frog.
When Pop asked why, he was told: "Dad said when you croak, we're all off to Disneyland."
***
AN historical plaque: "On this exact spot in the afternoon of April 27, 1968, a marital argument was won by the husband."
