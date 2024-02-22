Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

A big three days at the showground? Sounds great | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
February 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A great line-up of hogget rams at a Central Tablelands Auction Sale.
A great line-up of hogget rams at a Central Tablelands Auction Sale.

IN a real triumph for Bathurst, the Great Southern Supreme Merino Sheep Show will be held at the Bathurst Showground from next Monday, February 26 to Wednesday, February 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.