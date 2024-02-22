A big three days at the showground? Sounds great | Rural Notebook

Splitting our district into segments for BMA's annual competition has given many producers a chance to step up to the podium and win an award.

The Great Southern Supreme Merino Sheep Show has the potential to grow into a major rural event such as the Bendigo Sheep Show. BMA is in the box seat.

Andy Duggan and his teams are industry leaders in the wool harvesting game. Every sheep cockie must value his shearing/crutching contractor as he is really the heartbeat of the sheep and wool industry.