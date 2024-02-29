Take note of Tamworth results as our weaner sales approach | Rural Notebook

THERE is a fair amount of confidence in store stock markets.
Weaner steers sold in a range of $810 to $1380 per head at last week's Tamworth weaner sale. There were 4424 cattle yarded and sold, with a range of 375c/kg to 463c/kg.
This sale bodes well for the upcoming weaner cattle sales at CTLX (Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange), where the breeding and presentation of the Central Tablelands cattle are second to none.
Many kilometres to the south at Ballarat, the market tells of 5516 steers being sold, the top pen at $2190 and plenty of steers weighing 450kg to 550kg making between $1800 and $1950.
FOLLOWING a quiet sale at his Westvale Stud at Wollum last week, long-time studmaster Leo Blanch said that, unfortunately, the stud is beginning to run short with some of those long-term clients as they are making the switch to cattle or getting out of sheep and it's affecting the clearance rate at the sale.
Wool Producers Australia president Steve Harrison said this year's price slide "was already turning some of the most hardened growers away from Merinos as returns fail to cover cost of production".
"I don't think some growers really realise just how bad prices are at the moment," he said. "We sold 18.5-micron wool last week, fully tested at 1100c/kg. It is not possible to make money from growing wool at these prices, which are probably about the same as 20 years ago with increased costs."
ON a very positive note, a young apprentice boilermaker from the fledgling Jaclinton Hereford Stud at Warrnambool, Victoria paid $96,000 for a 22-month-old bull from Yavenvale Stud at Adelong.
The bull was marketed as Trump Card T350 and had Breedplan figures of +2.5 birthweight, +112 for 600 day growth, +2.5 intra muscular fat and + 5.9 eye muscle area.
BOWYER and Livermore advise that they have 108 Poll Dorset rams for private sale, 16-19 months old, Hillden and Mt Bathurst blood, and ready to work.
Contact Tom Card, 0438 594 675.
BEFORE we leave the livestock auction pens, I want to add my thanks to Bill Davis at Blayney who has reached the milestone of 50 years' service to Elders and its clients.
Bill earned his reputation for reliability in everything he does and his long list of loyal clients is testimony to his ability.
PETER and Kaye Moore of Tarana are strong supporters of district shows and Peter tells me that his Blink Bonnie Stud is sponsoring a $25 cash prize for the fleece with the highest commercial value at the Bathurst Show.
There are several fleeces in the system that have won this type of event at district shows and the section will be hotly contested.
A correction for the barbecue at Tarana; this will be an invitation-only get-together and not for the general public. My apologies for the mistake in last week's column.
THE proposed solar farm at Glanmire has proceeded to final approval and perhaps there will still be an appeal against the decision.
Our district has seen uproar regarding solar farms at Brewongle, Duramana and Glanmire and a proposed major wind farm in the Oberon district.
It seems that renewable energy projects and their overhead transmission lines will be strongly opposed by affected neighbours wherever they are proposed.
There are a number of comments made from existing solar farms that sheep have been run successfully on the sites of solar farms, and if that happened it would make the operation of a wool producing business more economic.
The implementation of renewable energy projects is dividing our communities across the nation, as is the projected introduction of electrically powered vehicles.
THERE was a smaller offering - of around 35,000 bales - once again for week 34 of Australian wool sales.
This was the first week back after the Chinese New Year holidays and it was noticeable that Chinese indent operators and mills were more active in the market.
This renewed activity ultimately created more competition in the room.
By the end of the week, 18.5 micron and finer were basically unchanged, while the 19 micron and broader types were up to 10ac dearer.
Skirtings continue to sell well relative to fleece types and the crossbred job remains stagnant, albeit at better levels than we have seen.
Week 35 has an early estimated offering of 39,000 bales as supply is significantly down compared with this time last year.
Let's hope we see activity from all sectors return quickly.
THE couple's 10-year-old daughter was a decade younger than her brothers.
"By the time our daughter graduates, I'll be in a nursing home," Dad said.
Miss 10 quickly asked: "So, can I get the Kia then?"
THREE mature aged ladies were at the club.
"And I still have the same measurements as I did 20 years ago," one said. "But," she added, "everything is about 15 centimeres lower."
