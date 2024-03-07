Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Please pay your respects to Palmers Oakey's Colin | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
March 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ram judging is always a feature at stud events. This is at Burra, SA.
Ram judging is always a feature at stud events. This is at Burra, SA.

WHEN Colin Ferguson OAM passed away last week, our community lost one of its most respected, long-time country residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.