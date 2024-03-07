Please pay your respects to Palmers Oakey's Colin | Rural Notebook

WHEN Colin Ferguson OAM passed away last week, our community lost one of its most respected, long-time country residents.
Col and his family conducted the "Oaks" property at Palmers Oakey for a lifetime and he was heavily involved with the Rural Fire Service, Country Party and the Bathurst Show.
He compiled several books on the Palmers Oakey and Limekilns district and was the founding president of the Bathurst Merino Association.
Col's funeral will be held at 11am next Monday, a graveside service at the Palmers Oakey Cemetery.
For those who don't want to drive, a bus will run from the Elizabeth Street car park in Bathurst at 9.45am and return about 3pm.
Details from 0418 227 566 before 6pm today.
Those attending are advised to bring chairs and a plate to share.
Sincere sympathy is offered to Joy and the family.
THE chair of Central Tablelands Local Land Services, Ian Rogan, advises that his term on the board will finish during March 2024 and the Minister for Primary Industries will announce a new chair at that time.
She will also announce new board members during March.
Local Land Services ratepayers will be notified of the process to nominate for election to the board in the near future and voting will take place in mid-May.
Local Land Services has an important role to play in the rural community, vastly removed from the former Rural Lands Board system, but still of real value in specified areas.
Thanks are due to Ian Rogan and his board members who have left the system operating efficiently during some pretty tough years.
THE Bathurst Merino Association will conduct its Annual Maiden Merino Ewe Competition on properties to the north of Bathurst city tomorrow with an 8am start at the McDonald's car park.
Judges are Alan McGufficke, "Greendale", Cooma, and Stuart Murdoch, Dubbo.
The presentation dinner will be held at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club from 6pm.
CONGRATULATIONS to Hamish Wood and Molly Hansen, "Glen One", who were married in recent weeks.
They are both working hard in their respective careers, Hamish as an agronomist and Molly as a teacher.
We hope all of their dreams come true.
THE Great Southern Sheep Show at Bathurst Showground was a real success and the help and interest from students at MacKillop College and St Stanislaus was appreciated.
Members of Bathurst Merino Association helped with all the setting up and cleaning up and, once again, the CWA ladies catered for the crowd.
Nutrien's organiser Rick Power spoke highly of our historic showground when he was interviewed on ABC radio and he added: "The showground manager Tracey Seaman was fantastic and nothing was a problem."
RECENT serious downturns in nickel and iron ore values will seriously affect our national balance of payments results if they don't recover quickly or at least in the medium term.
A gradual slowdown in Chinese manufacturing activity must be the cause of the slump in our values and we know that most of the nickel that we produce will be used in the manufacture of stainless steel and bright flashing on motor vehicles and whitegoods.
AN article in a recent issue of Stock and Land newspaper has some relevance to many districts in NSW.
The writer says that in south-west Victoria, sheep are becoming an old man's game as a younger generation swap their flocks for cropping.
One farmer says that there are at least 100,000 fewer sheep in his area than a decade ago.
Another producer claimed that his district has lost half the sheep numbers and doubled the area of sown crop.
Does this apply to our Central Tablelands? Our district is not suited to cropping, but a lot of cattle are now on land that is better suited to Merino sheep.
There are quite a few younger farmers who are capable sheep and wool breeders and they are strong supporters of rural associations, boards and councils.
WEEK 35 had an initial offering of around 38,000 bales, of which there was a clearance rate of 93.1 per cent.
The week started well in the 18.5 and broader types due to new contracts being written with predominantly Chinese customers over the weekend.
This did, however, ease slightly over the course of the week as end users were hesitant to follow and write new business at the new levels.
By the end of the week, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) was at 1158ac/kg, which was a change of +1 for the week.
Skirting and crossbred types were reported as being slightly easier for the week.
China continued to be the main buyer of wool, while Italian interests were operating on selected clips, paying good premiums for those that fit their requirements.
Week 36 has an estimated offering of just over 40,000 bales.
THERE are no Laugh Lines this week as a mark of respect to a great friend, Col Ferguson.
