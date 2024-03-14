Good crowd enjoyed a trip around the magnificent seven | Rural Notebook

LAST Friday's Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) Maiden Merino Ewe Competition was very well attended as an interested group of about 60 spectators followed sheep judges to seven properties in the Duramana and Sofala areas.
Judges Alan McGufficke and Stuart Murdoch awarded the inaugural Warwick Larnach Memorial Trophy to the outright winners, the Healey family, "Box Hill", Turondale.
The Healeys also won the coveted People's Choice Award. These ewes are rich in Yarrawonga blood.
The Bob Bryden Memorial Trophy for second place went to the Glanville family at "Wyuna West", Duramana.
Third place and the Nutrien Trophy was awarded to Gordon and Linda Nash at Wattle Flat.
The Elders Encouragement Award was won by Michael and Emma Grabham at "Peronne",, Wyagdon.
This year's event could not be faulted and it's great to see so many younger people picking up the reins of a 31-year-old association and steering it so capably into the future.
ALSO in BMA news, we note the recent passing of Ian Litchfield of Rydal.
It took away one of the grand old men of our district's country community.
Ian joined the BMA in its formative years and he was highly respected across the Central and Southern Tablelands.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
FARMERS across the state are looking skywards for the fabled autumn break as we all notice a lack of rain during February/March.
A lot of fodder crops are off to a flying start and they will benefit from every fall of rain from now on.
There have been lots of comments on the different appearance of fertilised or non-fertilised pastures as the season has dried off.
Results of Merino ewe sales from Parkdale and Merryville studs have shown us that it takes a pretty handy Merino ewe to break $100 at present.
A quick walk across to the cattle pens and we find good quality cows with young calves bringing $2500 (for the very best) and top quality Hereford weaners at Omeo, Victoria at $2200.
THE projected penalties for high carbon emitting engines are causing much concern among the farming community.
The excellent dual-cab, four-wheel drive, diesel-powered utilities are exactly what a farmer needs and the thought of being forced to drive a lightweight, low-powered replacement utility is insulting to most farmers and their staff.
I hope that these proposals are strongly debated as the transport industry will experience the same problems.
THE Nutrien auctioneer described last week's store sheep sale at Deniliquin as a very tough sale.
"There was some buying interest from Victorian restockers in the store lambs, but otherwise local producers were holding back," he said.
"There was just not enough buyer confidence due perhaps to lower mutton prices and a very dry month."
The best of the first-cross ewes brought $176, top of the store lambs $124, scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes to White Suffolk $188, and Merino wether weaners to $71.
In store cattle markets, a lot of steer calves are selling for about 320c/kg live weight, and store sales in our district should remain sound as much of the area is in great heart and will respond to every drop of rain.
Some comments from a recent store cattle sale:
THERE were sighs of relief in week 36 of sales as limited quantities and a slight shipping squeeze saw the market improve for the week.
The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) had improved by 1.2 per cent at week's end; 17.5 micron and finer lifted 15ac, 18 to 19 micron was up 30ac and 19.5 and broader increased by 10ac.
Merino skirtings were still in good demand and crossbreds were fully firm.
Indents were active, trying to secure quantities of wool, which ultimately caused more competition in the room and helped wool prices.
As always, sentiment is a strong force in the industry and hopefully the latest announcement from China, that they will hit a GDP growth of five per cent this year, will help the market along.
Week 37 sees 42,000 bales on offer in all selling centres.
