Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Good crowd enjoyed a trip around the magnificent seven | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
March 14 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of the Healey family who received the Warwick Larnach Memorial as ewe competition winners.
Three generations of the Healey family who received the Warwick Larnach Memorial as ewe competition winners.

LAST Friday's Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) Maiden Merino Ewe Competition was very well attended as an interested group of about 60 spectators followed sheep judges to seven properties in the Duramana and Sofala areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.