Who will rise to the challenge to knock-off heavyweights Panorama in 2024?

FIVE teams will contest this year's women's Bathurst District Football Premier League competition.
That includes reigning champions Panorama, runners-up Abercrombie, CSU, Eglinton and Mudgee Wolves, with Lithgow Workmen's the only team from 2023 dropping out.
Can Panorama continue its dominance in the competition?
Will Abercrombie go one better or Eglinton return to the winners circle?
What about Mudgee Wolves breaking through for a maiden title or CSU returning to their former glory?
Have a look as we preview each and every club, ahead of the season kick-off on Sunday, April 14.
ABERCROMBIE FC
ABERCROMBIE went on a memorable run, clawing its way from fourth on the regular season ladder, to book a spot in the decider against Panorama.
And while AFC suffered a 2-1 to the minor premiers in the grand final, it was still considered a success, considering the club's battle with injuries and numbers throughout the season.
For many of its players, it was the first time they had even played in a grand final, so no doubt they'll be even stronger and more experienced in 2024.
Taylah Murphy will be a key figure in the squad, as well as Amy Parker, who was a major threat in front of goal.
Anna Coombes will be ever-reliable in goals, and the likes of Charli-Mai Fox, Isabel Schumacher and Laura Banning will be all out to impress too.
AFC has also picked up CSU duo Lucy Field and Lily Grimmond, while Holly Downey and Isobel Kelly have arrived from Macquarie United.
Lithgow Workies' Erin Cowie will play in navy blue too.
Expect AFC to compete for a top two spot.
CSU FC
THIS year will be a massive rebuild year for the Vixens.
There's only a handful of first graders returning including sisters Tegan and Larissa Kilby, Jess Daymond and Kay Upton, while Darby Elms and Haley Wotton have been recruited from Abercrombie and Lithgow City Rangers respectively.
Reehanna Sheppard - from Ingleburn Eagles - is the only player from outside of Bathurst District Football to link up with the Vixens, while the rest of the CSU squad has been filled out by last season's second graders.
Can CSU FC be competitive in 2024?
It's going to be a tough ask, especially for a number of players that'll be getting their first taste of first grade football.
EGLINTON DFC
WHILE it's a young team, Eglinton's team in 2024 should be very competitive.
Chloe Griffiths, Jasmine Mitchell and Summer Beckmann - who are all turning 16 this year - have all been promoted into the first grade team full-time.
Poorsha McPhillamy, who's been on the sideline for over a year due to an anterior crucial ligament injury, is expected to make her comeback later this year, while the likes of Ashleigh Crook, Lara Samuel, Menzi White, Tara Booth, Zoey Wade and Melissa Cosgrove were all a part of Eglinton's 2022 grand final triumph.
Expect Eglinton to be competing for a top two.
MUDGEE WOLVES
MUDGEE has always been a competitive team over the years and expect the same in 2023.
The out-of-towners will be spear-headed by captain Jessica Salomoni, who has no lack of goals.
Lucy Sebelic is also another handy player.
Mudgee actually finished last season in third, but crashed out in the first week of the finals to eventual grand finalists Abercrombie.
Mudgee always puts up a fight wherever they play and are always strong at home.
PANORAMA FC
THE COMPETITION benchmark for a number of years now, Panorama has played in the last six women's Premier League grand finals.
Across that time, the Nannies won the grand final title in 2018, 2020 and 2023 (there was no grand final in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
The main star for Panorama will once again be Jasmin Christie-Johnston.
And across her career, there's been no lack of goals from her boot.
She even played for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League Women, playing 13 games and scoring three goals between 2012-2014.
But if Christie-Johnston isn't firing, look towards up and coming talent Sophie Lindsay to find the back of the net.
The teenager had a breakout campaign for the Nannies in 2023 and will be looking to add another premiership to her growing repertoire.
Ladder prediction: 1 Panorama, 2 Eglinton, 3 Abercrombie, 4 Mudgee, 5 CSU
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.