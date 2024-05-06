A two-year, two-up tradition: See photos from Anzac Day at Reckless Brewing

AFTER the formal proceedings of Anzac Day, from the Dawn Service at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, to the main march at 10:15am, residents of Bathurst had some decisions to make.
These decisions were all based on how to spend the rest of the day.
And, for those who didn't spend their afternoon at the Bathurst RSL paying tribute to our veterans, or at the Soldier's Saddle, or honouring the Anzacs in their own way, they were at Reckless Brewing Co.
Hundreds of people headed to the local beer house to enjoy a local brew and bite, all while enjoying the Anzac Day tradition of two-up.
Both inside and outside of the venue was packed with patrons of all ages, from the very young, to the young at heart.
The event was held as a follow-up to the Anzac Day commemorations of 2023 at the local brewery, which proved to be popular.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some pictures of smiling faces on the day.
Is there anybody you can recognise from the gallery above?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.