THERE was a time when rugby league and rugby union most certainly did not mix, but now when it comes to the Panorama Platypi and Bathurst Bulldogs women it's a partnership that works. When the Panorama Platypi were crowed the open Western Women's Rugby League champions for the first time this year, amongst their ranks were a number of experienced Bathurst Bulldogs. Bulldogs fullback Claudia McLaren was a star not just for the Platypi but the competition as a whole, earning best and fairest honours. Union talent Jacinta Windsor was named the side's player of the grand final while fellow Bulldogs Marita Shoulders, Xanthe Booth, Kate Gullifer, Mardi Watts, Molly Kennedy and Nicole Schneider were involved in the campaign too. Now the WWRL season is over those Bulldogs are back and thinking about a Ferguson Cup defence. READ MORE: Craig has skill, but gets her confidence from her fellow Bulldogs READ MORE: Scots All Saints College inaugural Jakiya Whitfeld Cup under 18s winners READ MORE: Miller is excited about Bulldogs new Platypi recruits They've been joined by Platypi talents eager to have their first taste of rugby union - players like Lauren Roels, Poorsha McPhillamy and Sarah Colman. "We've got a lot of young girls come across from league and they are just willing to try anything, they're very talented girls and have just been able to play anywhere in the back line that we put them," Bulldogs skipper Mel Waterford said. "I think it worked really well having the league competition run later, the girls got a really good taste of tackle. They wanted to keep playing tackle and where can they go? They came to us." The league converts, who also include Orange Vipers Zoe and Mia Lee, have been impressive in Bulldogs' trial wins against CSU and Orange Emus. They've tackled hard, been eager at the breakdown and made good yards in attack, Colman amongst the try scorers during the pre-season trials. Bulldogs will begin their 2022 Ferguson Cup campaign on April 23 with an away match against Orange Emus.

