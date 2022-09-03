Western Advocate

Janine Vaughan's sister helping other families of missing persons

By Jacinta Carroll
September 3 2022 - 3:00am
Kylie Spelde, third from left, with members of the group who worked on the cards with the Missing Persons Advocacy Network. Photo: SUPPLIED

KYLIE Spelde, the sister of missing Bathurst woman Janine Vaughan, is helping other families dealing with ambiguous loss by sharing her personal insight of her life in the last 21 years.

