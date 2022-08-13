Western Advocate
Good News

Macquarie Medi Spa nominated in two categories in World Spa Awards

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
August 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINGERS CROSSED: Macquarie Medi Spa staff Jessica Belmonte, owner Karla McDiarmid, Pru Ashe and Taylor Fenton, at Macquarie Medi Spa. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 081022cnominee

MACQUARIE Medi Spa is again on the world stage as it competes for top honours in the World Spa Awards being held in Turkey later this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.