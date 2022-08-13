MACQUARIE Medi Spa is again on the world stage as it competes for top honours in the World Spa Awards being held in Turkey later this year.
Voting in what is regarded as the beauty industry's pinnacle awards ceremony is already underway, with the medi spa nominated in two categories: luxury skincare clinic and best spa manager.
Advertisement
The World Spa Awards celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism, aiming to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best.
Macquarie Medi Spa is no stranger to international accolades. In previous years, owner Karla McDiarmid has won the Global Winner, Best Spa Manager in the World category, while the spa itself has also won the Best Luxury Beauty Spa title.
She said she is delighted the business has again been nominated, but said unfortunately she won't be able to attend the black tie evening.
"The date was changed because of COVID-19. Originally, it was scheduled for Japan in mid-October, but the COVID situation was high risk, so they moved it back a week and moved it to next year's venue which is Turkey," she said.
"So I won't be to attend this year, normally I would go.
"It's a chance to meet the big spa owners and celebrity spa owners.
"It's good for networking. When we won our first award in the World Spa Awards, that is what pivoted us to open our Orange Medi Spa, so the awards are really important to boost your business to the next level."
She said the Bathurst Business Awards have a similar effect.
"The Bathurst Business Awards have also done that for us ... that's when we grew, that's why it's so important for businesses to enter because you learn about your business and where you can improve," she said.
READ MORE:
Ms McDiarmid said she is aiming for the top and hopes to enjoy success in the 2022 awards.
"The first year we entered we took out the global award, that's what I'm aiming for this year," she said.
She said after winning that first year, people were just blown away by what the spa did in a regional city.
"It was hang on, we are this is this little dot in Australia, and look how our community supports this business," she said.
"If we can keep shining, these awards, they put us on the map. Everyone knows us in the industry which is pretty amazing."
Ms McDiarmid said after two years of shut downs with COVID, it was a boost for the business to be nominated.
Advertisement
She said COVID-19 had a profound effect on the beauty industry, which along with gyms, was hit hard.
"It was huge, we lost half of our team. With the risk of another stand down a lot of people don't want to be in an industry which is not safe. So it's great we can live with COVID and get back to what we were, though it will take years to get the business back to what it was," she said.
When asked about her business success, she said it all comes down to ongoing and in-depth training.
"We invest in our staff," she said.
"I have girls who worked here 15 years ago who say Macquarie was always the best training I ever had. And they now own their own business. What we do teaches them to be so good they go on to have their own business."
With voting in the awards open until August 21, Ms McDiarmid encouraged clients to vote for the medi spa.
Advertisement
Votes can be cast via the medi spa's website, Instagram or Facebook page.
Ms McDiarmid said she's hoping for the best, but it's just exciting to have something to look forward to.
"It's a shame they moved countries, which means I can't go, but we will watch the ceremony live online. It will be at some random time in the morning, but that's okay," she said.
"We are excited. These awards can pivot a business, the sky's the limit, and it puts us on the world stage."
Ms McDiarmid thanked her team and of course her clientele.
"If I didn't have them we would have nothing."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.