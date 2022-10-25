DESIGNER of a new card game; BRiST, will be teaching Bathurst residents, young and old, how to play the game at a launching event at the Bathurst Bridge Club.
The club has invited designer of the game; George Kavanagh to introduce the game at a family fun day, to be held on Sunday, October 30, from 11am to 2:30pm.
Mr Kavanagh said that he started developing BRiST in 2004, as a means to create a contract bridge game that can be played by children, and will encourage younger people to develop an interest in bridge.
"My intention with BRiST was to create a game that could be played by younger people and also older people who used to be bridge players, who are losing the ability to concentrate," he said.
"BRiST is not just a game that's going to lead into contract bridge, it's a game that if you don't want to play contract bridge, you play BRiST.
"But if you play BRiST and really love BRiST, I would be saying to BRiST players, right, you're now ready to learn how to play contract bridge."
Another reason as to which Mr Kavanagh decided to design BRiST, was to provide bridge lovers with a more social, user friendly version of the game, which is traditionally quite strict.
"I was convinced by people ... they wanted a game that was competitive, but at the same time more social. You can have a giggle, you can have a laugh," he said.
"The social aspect is very important for your mind, for social awareness, for also interacting, and just making connections."
Though Mr Kavanagh wanted to ensure the abridged version of bridge was more welcoming, his main purpose was to put bridge on life support, as it is a game that he is very passionate about.
"I'm an avid bridge player ... the greatest card game ever created," he said.
"I can't afford to let this game die. Not on my watch ... it's our responsibility to keep it going.
"My focus will be to try and get BRiST into bridge clubs, into retirement complexes, into cruise liners, into primary schools."
The first stop for BRiST, however, is the Bathurst Bridge club, who have taken the opportunity to introduce the friendlier version of the game, to an already friendly bridge community.
Committee member at the Bathurst Bridge Club, Barbara Woolfe, said the club was renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, and that she was very excited for Mr Kavanagh to bring his game to Bathurst.
"It's a great game, a really great game, so therefore it's worthwhile having a go at and if it gets more people into the bridge world, fine, if not, it's a good game in its own right," she said.
"So all in all, it's a win-win."
The family fun day costs $10 per adult, and is free for children until 12 years of age.
There will be a pizza lunch, and nibbles and refreshments provided.
