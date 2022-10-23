THE Kelso industrial area will soon expand, with Bathurst Regional Council preparing to embark on a nine-lot subdivision on Hampden Park Road.
At its October 19 meeting, council accepted the tender of Motive Civil and Plant Hire to carry out the construction of the Hampden Park Stage 1b industrial subdivision, at a cost of approximately $3.4 million.
Council has received significant financial support for the project, obtaining a grant of $4,911,240 for works to support the expansion of the industrial estate under the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies Fund.
The first lot of the subdivision contains the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), which is nearing completion.
The other eight lots are expected to come onto the market for sale in the 2023-24 financial year.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the expansion of the industrial estate comes at a time when there is a lot of interest in industrial land in Bathurst.
"We're getting inquiries all the time for industrial sites, so we are going to the second stage of that industrial estate, which will continue Hampden Park out past the rehoming centre and open up more land out there so we can encourage more businesses," he said.
"There's a great opportunity for people to get out and buy land. It's scarce, and now's a good time to start opening it up."
Cr Taylor said Bathurst's proximity to Sydney makes it an ideal place for industrial growth.
Importantly, bringing more businesses to Bathurst opens up different employment opportunities and boosts the economy.
"We're so geographically centred and we've had a lot of inquiries from businesses to relocate to Bathurst, which creates employment for everyone," Cr Taylor said.
"It's important to the city that we can provide that land so that people who are contemplating coming to Bathurst with their businesses can do that."
The interest in Hampden Park can be seen with the number of development applications (DAs) council has received in recent months.
On October 17, a DA was lodged for a new gym in Hampden Park Road, which would serve as an expansion of the One Strength brand from Orange to Bathurst.
Earlier in the year, plans for a heavy vehicle service station in the same road came to light, while nine industrial units were proposed for Michigan Road, which comes off Hampden Park Road.
