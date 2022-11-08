THE sun was shining over Saturday, November 5, for the annual Peel Jam fundraiser, which saw over 80 musicians perform in order to raise money for the Peel school house.
The Peel Jam Music and Arts Festival kicked into action at 12pm, from the Old School House in West Peel.
The event saw live music performed, with art exhibitions on display and local market stalls available with diverse merchandise.
Festival organiser Christine Porter said that the event had the largest crowd that the jam has seen yet, thanks to the weather and the variety of musical performances on the day.
"We just had a bumper crowd, obviously the weather was fabulous and that always brings crowds," she said.
"I'm just estimating ... but I'd say we would have had at least 500 people come through on the day.
"With over eight hours of live music there was something musical for everyone's tastes: world music, stage band, pop, folk, jazz, indie, country and rock, performed by soloists through to bands and groups of up to 30 performers."
These bumper crowds ensured that the fundraising efforts from the day were a success, with over $3500 raised for the Peel School House.
"It was just amazing ... we raised more money than ever before which was sensational," Ms Porter said.
"It was just raising money for the Peel School House ... making sure that the old girl stays up."
Though the day doubled as a means to raise funds to conserve a historic building, Ms Porter said the primary purpose of the day was to showcase the creative talent of residents of Bathurst and beyond.
"It's just fantastic to see the talent that's around," she said.
"Really it was just such a great celebration of music and art."
Not only was it a way to highlight the abilities of those involved, it also allowed attendees with a safe space to jam out to live music.
"There were just lots of people dancing and it was a massive celebration, just really so much fun," Ms Porter said.
Sausage sandwiches and drinks were also available for sale thanks to the Peel Rural Fire Service, with wine, beer, coffee and food also available for sale from local vendors.
Ms Porter said she was incredibly grateful to all the volunteers on the day, especially the musicians and vendors who donated their time and talents to be there on the day.
Reliance Bank were also instrumental in ensuring the day was a success, thanks to their $500 donation to The Peel Jam for the production of their 2022 promotional T-shirts.
