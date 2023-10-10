Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW figures show how rising costs are biting in Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
October 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Complaints received by the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW from the Central West region, which includes Bathurst, are well up.
Complaints received by the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW from the Central West region, which includes Bathurst, are well up.

NEW figures showing a big rise in complaints about energy bills in this region come after a number of warnings in recent months about how electricity price rises are putting the squeeze on Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.