Police up patrols in Kelso as shooting investigation continues

POLICE patrols of the Kelso area have been increased as Chifley detectives continue their investigations into a drive-by shooting in Bannerman Crescent on Monday night.
Officers from Chifley Police District were called to the home shortly after 9pm and found several shots had struck the front of the single-level brick building.
A 40-year-old woman and her children - a boy almost three years old and a girl aged six months - were inside at the time; they were not injured but were distressed by the incident.
The family have since been moved to an alternative property as police continue to investigate the incident.
The city's highest ranking police officer, Superintendent Bob Noble, said there has been extensive canvassing of Bannerman Crescent and the surrounding neighbourhoods.
"Several cartridge cases have been seized [from the scene] and of course will be subject to ballistics examinations," he said.
"Possible linkages between the burnt-out car [a black Toyota Kluger discovered burnt-out in Landseer Street, Raglan] and the shooting are of course being followed up," he said on Wednesday morning.
Supt Noble assured the community that there was no ongoing threat.
"There is nothing to suggest that people in this area are in any ongoing danger, though of course we have increased patrols of the area, and have been more active during the nighttime," he said.
He said police were on the scene within one minute of receiving the triple-0 call on Monday night and initial inquiries indicate it was a targeted attack.
"It's not a random attack insofar as we understand the incident and I assure the public there is no ongoing threat," he said.
As investigations remain in their infancy, police have not yet established what type of gun was used in the shooting.
Supt Noble said on Tuesday police were unable to comment on why the house was targeted.
"That is subject to the perimeters of the investigation and that's in a sensitive phase," he said.
He said detectives had sought assistance from the Western Region Operations Unit and the Sydney-based Real Time Intelligence Unit, with Chifley detectives retaining carriage of the investigation.
Supt Noble urged anyone with any information on the incident to contact police.
"We'd still encourage anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
