Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

One week on: A recap on the Bathurst floods

By Newsroom
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S HARD to think that Bathurst was thrown into chaos a week ago, as widespread flooding caused havoc across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.