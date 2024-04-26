Part 3: Did we snap a social photo of you at the Bathurst Soldier's Saddle?

DURING the morning hours of Anzac Day in Bathurst, locals commemorated the importance of the day by attending the Dawn Service and the main march at 10:15am.
For the afternoon hours, the community gathered for what has now become an annual event for Bathurst - the Soldier's Saddle Race Day at Tyers Park.
Thousands of people made their way through the gates on the day, taking part in all the traditions of the event, including two-up and taking a chance on their favourite horses from one of the seven races throughout the day.
Multiple Western Advocate photographers attended the event and captured some of the action on and off the field.
Check out the above gallery to see if there is anybody you recognise.
And, just in case you missed it, make sure you check out part one and part two of the photos from the event, and the photos from the Fashions On The Field component of the day.
